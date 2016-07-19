LAGOS, July 19 Nigeria's economy, the biggest in
Africa, is likely to contract by 1.8 percent this year, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, as the
country grapples with the impact of low oil prices.
The sharp fall in global prices since 2014 has led to a
prolonged economic crisis since the crude sales make up around
70 percent of government revenue.
The IMF's projection for this year, contained in its World
Economic Outlook update, is down from the 2.3 percent growth it
foresaw in its April forecast. It now forecasts 1.1 percent
growth for 2017, down from 3.5 percent in the April forecast.
Gross domestic product contracted by 0.36 percent in the
first quarter of the year and the central bank's governor has
said a recession appears to be imminent.
"In Nigeria, economic activity is now projected to contract
in 2016, as the economy adjusts to foreign currency shortages as
a result of lower oil receipts, low power generation, and weak
investor confidence," the IMF said.
Central bank currency restrictions imposed last year in an
attempt to protect dwindling foreign reserves prompted investors
to flee and led to dollar shortages, pushing down the naira
currency's value on the country's burgeoning black market.
The peg on the value of the naira, which had been in place
for 16 months, was removed in June but liquidity remains thin.
Militant attacks on oil and gas facilities in the southern
Niger Delta energy hub have cut oil production, pushing what was
Africa's largest oil producer behind Angola and threatening the
country's main revenue source.
Last week the budget minister told lawmakers that the
country's first quarter revenues reached only 55 percent of what
the government had targeted. He said the attacks on oil
facilities were largely to blame.
