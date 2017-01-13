Home-grown African wealth funds seeking foreign partners to fix infrastructure gap
* PPPs under-used, but some sovereigns seeking private partners
ABUJA/LAGOS Jan 13 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in December to 18.55 percent from 18.48 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
A separate food index rose to 17.39 percent from 17.19 percent in November, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* PPPs under-used, but some sovereigns seeking private partners
TEL AVIV, Jan 25 Cyber security company SentinelOne said on Wednesday it raised an additional $70 million, bringing the total amount it has raised to over $110 million.
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48