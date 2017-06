LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.

A separate food index showed inflation at 18.53 percent from 17.82 percent in January, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)