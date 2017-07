(Removes word 'up' in first paragraph)

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 16.10 percent in June, compared to 16.25 percent in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 19.91 percent, up from 19.27 percent in May. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Gareth Jones)