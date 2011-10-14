(Adds analyst details after quote)
* Consumer inflation 10.3 pct in Sept vs 9.3 pct in Aug
* Cbank raised interest rates six times this year
* Unemployment 21.1 pct in 2010 vs 19.7 pct in 2009
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Oct 14 Nigeria's headline inflation rose
outside the central bank's notional single-digit target in
September, data showed on Friday, despite six official interest
rate rises this year.
Nigeria's consumer inflation rose to 10.3
percent year-on-year in September from 9.3 percent in August,
snapping three straight months of declines, the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS) said.
Food prices , the largest contributor to the
consumer index, rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in September after
8.7 percent the previous month.
"The biggest contributors to the consumer inflation were the
high prices of electricity and food items ... The rise in food
prices was mainly due to the increasing costs of yam, cooking
oil and fish," an NBS document said.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been raising interest
rates for more than a year to help curb high inflation and
support the naira currency, which plunged to an
all-time low this week.
CBN hiked its benchmark interest rate by a much
bigger-than-expected 275 basis points to 12 percent and
implemented several other tightening measures at an emergency
meeting on Monday.
The naira recovered from the record low of 167.8 to the U.S.
dollar on Monday, after the central bank sold around $1 billion
into the market in the space of a week, traders said.
But trading on the local currency remains volatile and
further weakness would add to inflation pressures. The naira was
trading at 164.85 against the dollar mid-session on Friday.
"The acceleration of inflation in September validates the
MPC's significant tightening measures earlier this week," said
Yvonne Mhango, economist at Renaissance Capital.
"We expect the significant depreciation of the naira in
October to compound the existing inflationary pressures, through
higher imported inflation."
Although monetary tightening measures are will help temper
inflation in coming months, upward price pressures are on the
horizon, including higher public spending and fuel prices.
Nigeria's government unveiled a four-year fiscal plan this
month, which showed spending in the 2012 budget will increase
from this year, although the fiscal deficit should decline.
It also announced the forthcoming removal of fuel subsidies,
which the government said cost the country 1.2 trillion naira
($7.5 billion) this year. The proposal is being debated by the
national assembly.
The NBS said unemployment rose to 21.1 percent of the total
labour force last year, up from 19.7 percent in 2009. This means
there are almost 13 million Nigerians unemployed.
($1 = 160.250 Nigerian Naira)
