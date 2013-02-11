* Cenbank expects Jan inflation to be below 10 pct

* Won't be pressured into rate cut

* Sanusi criticises Nigeria's rice import tax hike (Adds quotes, details, background)

LAGOS, Feb 11 Nigeria's central bank will not be pressured into cutting interest rates anytime soon despite expectations January figures will meet its broader target of cutting inflation to single-digits, the bank's chief said on Monday.

Nigeria's consumer inflation eased to 12 percent in December, from 12.3 percent the previous month and Governor Lamido Sanusi said he expected it fell below 10 percent last month.

But the bank kept interest rates on hold at 12 percent in January for the eighth time in a row and Sanusi showed no sign he was ready to move away from that stance.

"It feels like before every MPC (monetary policy) meeting we are being harassed to lower interest rates from all sides," Sanusi told an investor conference in Lagos.

"We are not going to take stability for granted. We are not in a hurry to loosen (monetary) policy."

Official January inflation numbers are due next week.

The governor warned that Nigeria's economy, which is growing at a rate of around 6.5 percent, is overly-reliant on its oil sector and was vulnerable to price shocks, further supporting the need to keep monetary policy tight and increase foreign reserves.

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has pledged to diversify Africa's second largest economy with agriculture the main focus of attention.

Jonathan wants to slash Nigeria's $10 billion annual food import bill and create jobs by boosting local production of crops like rice and cassava.

Nigeria, the world's largest rice importer, last month increased the import levy on rice from 5 percent to 100 percent as a step towards its goal of ending rice imports by 2015.

Sanusi, while supportive generally of Jonathan's agriculture reforms, said the tax increase was a mistake because domestic supplies had been hit by floods and insecurity recently.

"We have communicated our view (on the rice levy) and we hope it will be looked at," Sanusi said. (Reporting by Joe Brock and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Patrick Graham)