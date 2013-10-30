UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 7-week low after weak UK services PMI data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds more comment, background)
LONDON Oct 30 Nigeria's central bank wants inflation in a range between 6-9 percent, its governor Lamido Sanusi told Reuters on Wednesday, lowering the regulator's previous target of keeping in single-digits.
Inflation in Africa's top oil exporter fell to a fresh five-year low of 8 percent in September and Sanusi said he expects it to finish the year below that level.
Sanusi added that despite lower prices he did not think there was likely to be an interest rate cut in the near future.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds more comment, background)
* U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on CEE stocks, currencies * OTP Bank earnings mixed, but lifts 2017 profit guidance * OTP stock eases slightly in sour global mood * Currencies ease on technicals, staying in recent ranges By Sandor Peto and Lidia Kelly BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 3 Central European stocks and currencies eased for a second session in a row on Friday on the back of growing market expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. Asian and W
March 3 Euro zone private sector business activity rose at its quickest pace in nearly six years in February, accelerating across all major economies with job creation reaching its fastest in almost a decade, surveys showed on Friday.