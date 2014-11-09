ABUJA Nov 9 Nigeria's consumer inflation eased to 8.1 percent in October, from 8.3 percent in September, its statistics bureau said on Sunday.

Food inflation meanwhile declined to 9.3 percent last month, down from 9.7 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tom Heneghan)