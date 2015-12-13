(Adds context)
LAGOS Dec 13 Nigeria's consumer inflation
was at 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, up 0.1
percentage point from October, and staying above the upper limit
of central bank's target, the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) said on Sunday.
Food inflation rose to 10.3 percent
year-on-year in November versus 10.1 percent in October.
In October, the rate of inflation slowed for the first time
since November last year. The NBS attributed the renewed rise in
part to fuel shortages.
"The index was driven in part by higher prices within the
Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages division as well as increases
in the Transportation division as a result of shortages in
Premium Motor Sprit (PMS), coupled with the knock-on effect
impacting transportation of people and goods across the
country," the statement said.
