TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields flat as geopolitical worries offset supply

* U.S. sells $12 billion 30-year bonds to soggy bids * Worries about overseas conflicts underpin bond demand * Hopes for less tension after Russia, China comments * U.S. bond market to close at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday (Update market action, add quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as safe-haven demand tied to international political worries offset investors selling to make room for this week's $56 billi