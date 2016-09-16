(Adds details, quote)
LAGOS, Sept 16 Annual inflation in Nigeria
accelerated to 17.6 percent in August, a fresh 11-year high and
the seventh monthly increase in a row, as the crisis in Africa's
biggest economy deepens.
The rise from 17.1 percent in July reflected higher prices
for electricity, gas, transport and food, a separate index for
which rose to 16.4 percent from July's 15.8 percent, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.
"During the month, the highest increases were seen in solid
fuels, vehicles parts, books and stationeries and clothing," the
NBS said in a statement.
Africa's most populous nation has seen its economy slide
into recession for the first time in more than 20 years, largely
due to the impact of low oil prices. Crude oil sales account for
70 percent of government revenue.
These problems have been exacerbated by a spate of attacks
since the start of the year that have cut oil production by
around 700,000 bpd from 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) at the
start of the year.
Inflation is expected to slow next year, however, and
economists polled by Reuters predict the central bank will keep
its focus on resuscitating the economy and hold interest rates
at 14 percent when policymakers meet next week.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Catherine Evans)