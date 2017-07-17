FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
UPDATE 1-Nigerian annual inflation slows in June, but still above 16 percent
#Markets News
July 17, 2017 / 8:53 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Nigerian annual inflation slows in June, but still above 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria eased for a fifth straight month in June, slowing to 16.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 19.91 percent, up from 19.27 percent in May, indicating continued pressure on food prices, the NBS said in a report.

Annual inflation slowed in May to 16.25 percent. It recorded its first recent slowing in February.

Nigeria is in its second year of recession and is contending with a currency crisis and dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices, which is the OPEC member's mainstay. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

