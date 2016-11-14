LAGOS Nov 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria accelerated in October to 18.3 percent from 17.9 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday, a more than 11-year high and the ninth monthly rise in a row.

A separate index for food rose to 17.1 percent from September's 16.6 percent, the statistics office said. Nigeria, which has Africa's biggest economy, is in recession for the first time in more than 20 years. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram)