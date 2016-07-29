(adds more quotes, background)
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, July 29 A Nigerian minister said on
Friday the government had paid contractors 63.16 billion naira
($200 million) to finish delayed infrastructure projects, in an
apparent bid to ease fears over the future of the schemes meant
to boost the struggling economy.
Work on a series of road, power and other programmes had
slowed or halted as the government struggled to make payments,
amid delays in passing the national budget and foreign currency
shortages.
Power, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola told an
infrastructure conference in London that "63.16 billion naira
have been paid out to contractors to finish infrastructure
projects since the budget" was passed in May.
He did not say whether that covered all the outstanding
payments. But the comments will come as a relief to contractors,
many of whom were not paid for months.
They will also signal to foreign investors that there is
some movement in the supply of money, which has been problematic
over much of the last year due to foreign currency curbs
introduced to conserve forex supplies.
The 6.06 trillion naira ($19.24 billion) budget tripled
capital expenditure from the previous year in a bid to stimulate
Africa's biggest economy which is going through a crisis caused
by low oil prices.
The money would help finish off a number of key transport
and power projects, said Fashola.
"It is not new roads, it is roads that are under
construction, so we can quickly finish them so they can connect
cities...and they can reduce travel time," he told journalists
on the sidelines of the conference.
"In terms of power, there are transmission programmes and
projects that have been awarded but have not been funded, so
let's finish those first, they are easier to deliver rather than
designing and starting new ones."
Nigeria's economic development has been held back by erratic
electricity provision and a poor road network, all of which
falls under Fashola's remit.
It was not clear whether the funds referred to by Fashola
were part of the budget allocation.
Earlier this month the budget minister said Nigeria's first
quarter revenues reached only 55 percent of the government's
target due to recent attacks on oil and gas facilities in the
southern Niger Delta energy hub.
($1 = 315.0000 naira)
