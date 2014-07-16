BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LAGOS, July 16 Private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners plans to sell its 50.6 percent stake in Continental Reinsurance, the African insurer said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Emerging Capital Partners is the majority shareholder in Continental Reinsurance, which has operations in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria and Tunisia. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: