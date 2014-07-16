LAGOS, July 16 Private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners plans to sell its 50.6 percent stake in Continental Reinsurance, the African insurer said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Emerging Capital Partners is the majority shareholder in Continental Reinsurance, which has operations in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria and Tunisia. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)