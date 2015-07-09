LAGOS, July 9 Regular commercial flights will resume on Friday to the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, 18 months after the government closed the airport because of persistent Boko Haram attacks, a booking officer at Medview Airline said on Thursday.

Maiduguri is the birth place of Boko Haram, which has killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds during its six-year campaign to carve out an Islamist state in northern Nigeria.

(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Larry King)