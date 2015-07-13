MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 13 Suspected Boko Haram gunmen have killed dozens of people and burned down homes in two villages in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, police and a security source said on Monday.

The attacks on Kalwa and Gwollam villages in the Monguno local government area of Borno state, just over 100 km (60 miles) from state capital Maiduguri, began on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, a security source said.

"Many persons were reported killed and several houses were burnt," said Borno police commissioner Aderemi Opadokun, who said the attackers were suspected members of militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

Nobody has taken responsibility for the raid, but it has the hallmarks of the militant group that has killed thousands of people and forced around 1.5 million others to flee their homes during a six-year insurgency. (Reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri; Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)