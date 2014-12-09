(Adds details, dealers comments, naira close)
LAGOS Dec 9 Nigeria's overnight lending rate
fell to 50 percent on Tuesday, from a record high of 70 percent
the previous day after the central bank refunded naira to
dealers who participated at a dollar auction but did not win
bids.
The central bank has been struggling to keep the naira
within a new target band of 160-176 against the dollar
it set after it devalued the currency by 8 percent last month,
to halt a decline to its foreign reserves.
Dealers have to fund their naira account with the central
bank two days in advance to be able to participate at the bank's
twice-weekly forex auction. The bank sold $199.9 million at its
auction on Monday, lower than the previous $289
million.
The shortage of dollars sold at the auction pushed extra
demand to the interbank market, dealers said, causing the naira
to weaken 0.27 percent on Tuesday from its previous close.
The bank last month banned the sale of dollars to importers
of telecom equipment, power generators and finished products at
its foreign exchange auction.
"People are taking positions ... thinking that the market is
still far from where it should be. But liquidity is still very
scarce," one dealer said.
The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars late
onto the market, but dealers said the intervention was not
enough to quell demand.
ExxonMobil also sold $50 million, to buy naira to
fund its local obligations, dealers said.
The currency recovered to an intraday high of 176.85 after
the dollar sales but it then quickly slipped back to close at
182.60 naira as the market absorbed the liquidity. It closed at
182.10 naira the previous day.
The balance that lenders hold with the central bank opened
at a debit of 120 billion naira on Tuesday, down from 20 billion
naira deficit the previous day. The banking system was about 400
billion naira in credit two weeks ago.
The bank has enforced a new cash reserve requirement for
commercial lenders to curb liquidity and is squeezing cash from
the system to try to support the naira.
