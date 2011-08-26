LAGOS Aug 26 Nigerian interbank lending rates inched up to an average of 8.41 percent this week from 8.0 percent last week as cash in the system dropped slightly despite additional inflows from budgetary allocations to government agencies.

Traders said about 100 billion naira in items such as wages hit the system on Wednesday but outflows for foreign exchange and treasury bills purchases reduced the impact of the inflows and resulted in an increased in cost of funds in the market this week.

The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) climbed to 7.75 percent from 7.25 percent last week, 100 basis points below the central bank's benchmark rate and 1.0 percentage points above the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.

Overnight placement climbed to 8.50 percent compared to 8.0 percent, while call money closed higher at 9.0 percent from 8.75 percent against 10.75 percent last week.

Traders said the market opened at a balance of 408.66 billion naira on Friday, down from 468 billion naira last Friday due to some outflows and operational cost in the week.

"Cost of borrowing should stay flat around the present level next week unless there is a major outflow that could affect liquidity in the system," one dealer said.

Nigeria's money market will close down on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a public holiday to celebrate end of Muslim Ramadan fasting. This means there will be shorter trading days in the week.

"We are not expecting any major shift in rates next week because of the short trading day and considering the fact that foreign exchange auction will be held only once in the week," another dealer said.

Nigeria sold 79.6 billion naira in treasury bills and $800 million at its bi-weekly forex auction this week, leading to the reduction in the system liquidity, which affected the cost of borrowing marginally.

The indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate (NIBOR) moved up marginally in line with the short-term instruments, with seven-day funds closing at 9.25 percent from 9.0 percent last week.

The 30-day funds climbed to 10.41 percent from 10.08 percent, the 60-day closed at 11.16 percent against 10.79 percent, while the 90-day rose to 11.75 percent from 11.54 percent previously. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)