LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigerian interbank lending rates
eased marginally to an average of 11.50 percent this week from
11.66 percent the previous week following a cash inflow boost
from August budgetary disbursal.
The market opened on Friday with a cash balance of about
238.15 billion naira ($1.49 billion), compared with a negative
balance of around 225.8 billion naira last week.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) was steady at 11.25 percent,
equal to the central bank lending rate and 400 basis points
above the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.
Overnight placement fell to 11.50 percent from 11.75
percent, while call money closed lower at 11.75 percent from
12.0 percent last week.
"There was large inflows of budget funds into the system on
Monday, while part of public sector wages were also released on
Wednesday, raising the level of liquidity in the system," one
dealer said.
Traders said increased conduct of Open Market Operations
(OMO) by the central bank, coupled with the sales of treasury
bills at the primary market took out some liquidity.
"Rates actually fell to around 10 percent for overnight
placement in the week, but with the consistent mopping-up
exercise by the central bank, the system liquidity gradually
thinned out," another dealer said.
Nigeria sold 53.63 billion naira ($336.45 mln) in 91-day,
182-day and 364-day treasury bills this week, while it sold
close to 100 billion naira in secondary market bills as part of
measures to reduce money supply in the system.
Dealers said over 100 billion naira in payments for the
purchase of foreign exchange will be transferred to the central
bank vault from the banking system on Friday, which would
further reduce cash in the system next week.
"We see rates climbing next week because of the possible
continuation of the conduct of OMO, foreign exchange purchases
and other transact ional outflows which would reduce liquidity
in the system," one dealer said.
Dealers said most banks will be borrowing heavily next week
to make provision for their cash reserves requirement. This will
also affect negatively the level of liquidity in the system and
cause rates to rise.
Indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate
(NIBOR), fell in tandem with seven-day funds, closing at 11.66
percent from 12.08 percent last week.
Thirty-day funds eased to 12.25 percent from 12.50 percent,
the 60-day closed at 12.70 percent against 12.79 percent, while
the 90-day was unchanged at 13.25 percent.
($1 = 159.400 Naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)