LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigerian interbank lending rates eased marginally to an average of 11.50 percent this week from 11.66 percent the previous week following a cash inflow boost from August budgetary disbursal.

The market opened on Friday with a cash balance of about 238.15 billion naira ($1.49 billion), compared with a negative balance of around 225.8 billion naira last week.

The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) was steady at 11.25 percent, equal to the central bank lending rate and 400 basis points above the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.

Overnight placement fell to 11.50 percent from 11.75 percent, while call money closed lower at 11.75 percent from 12.0 percent last week.

"There was large inflows of budget funds into the system on Monday, while part of public sector wages were also released on Wednesday, raising the level of liquidity in the system," one dealer said.

Traders said increased conduct of Open Market Operations (OMO) by the central bank, coupled with the sales of treasury bills at the primary market took out some liquidity.

"Rates actually fell to around 10 percent for overnight placement in the week, but with the consistent mopping-up exercise by the central bank, the system liquidity gradually thinned out," another dealer said.

Nigeria sold 53.63 billion naira ($336.45 mln) in 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills this week, while it sold close to 100 billion naira in secondary market bills as part of measures to reduce money supply in the system.

Dealers said over 100 billion naira in payments for the purchase of foreign exchange will be transferred to the central bank vault from the banking system on Friday, which would further reduce cash in the system next week.

"We see rates climbing next week because of the possible continuation of the conduct of OMO, foreign exchange purchases and other transact ional outflows which would reduce liquidity in the system," one dealer said.

Dealers said most banks will be borrowing heavily next week to make provision for their cash reserves requirement. This will also affect negatively the level of liquidity in the system and cause rates to rise.

Indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate (NIBOR), fell in tandem with seven-day funds, closing at 11.66 percent from 12.08 percent last week. Thirty-day funds eased to 12.25 percent from 12.50 percent, the 60-day closed at 12.70 percent against 12.79 percent, while the 90-day was unchanged at 13.25 percent.

($1 = 159.400 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)