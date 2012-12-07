LAGOS Dec 7 Nigerian interbank rates inched up
to an average 11.91 percent this week from 11.33 percent last
week after the central bank sold large amounts of treasury bills
to some lenders in a move to reduce liquidity in the system,
traders said.
The central bank sold about 63 billion naira ($400 million)
in Open Market Operations (OMO) to help dampen inflation by
soaking up cash, traders said.
The central bank had sold about 127.17 billion naira in
treasury bills at the primary market on Wednesday, which left
the market cash balance at about 190 billion naira on Friday
compared with market open cash balance of 242 billion naira last
Friday.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) rose to 11.75 percent this
week from 11 percent last week, 25 basis points below the
central bank's 12 percent benchmark rate and 1.75 percentage
points above the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.
Overnight placement and call money both closed at 12 percent
apiece compared with 11.5 percent, respectively last week.
Dealers said a possible budget flows next week could depress
rates marginally, but expected central bank to take out excess
funds from the market to keep the rates within its benchmark
interest rate.
"We see cost of borrowing easing marginally next week on
likely inflows of budget cash and some treasury bills maturities
repayment, helping to increase liquidity in the market," one
dealer said.
($1 = 157.27 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron
Askew)