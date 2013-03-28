LAGOS, March 28 Nigerian interbank lending rates
eased to an average of 10.25 percent this week, from 10.66
percent last week due to a big cash inflow from matured treasury
bills, traders said on Thursday.
They said over 260 billion naira ($1.6 bln) were repaid this
week, boosting liquidity to help lower the cost of borrowing
between banks.
"We have over 500 billion naira cash balance," one dealer
told Reuters, pointing out that the interbank market opened on
Thursday with a cash balance of about 240 billion naira in
addition to the 260 billion naira from matured treasury bills.
Traders said the central bank withdrew debt notes initially
offered at an open market operation (OMO) owing to a
disagreement on yield levels because the market was awash with
cash.
The secured Open Buy Back fell to 10.1 percent, from 10.50
percent last week, 1.9 percentage points below the central
bank's benchmark rate of 12 percent.
Overnight placement eased to 10.25 percent against 10.6
percent, while call money fell to 10.40 percent compared with
10.75 percent last week.
Traders said borrowing costs will likely remain stable next
week because more repayments were expected from matured treasury
bills.
Financial markets in Nigeria will be closed on Friday for an
Easter bank holiday and reopen next Tuesday.
($1 = 158.21 naira)
