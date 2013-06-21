LAGOS, June 21 Nigerian interbank lending rates
ended the week unchanged at an average of 11.33 percent, as
maturing treasury bills and anticipated flows of public funds
kept the market from tightening.
The central bank repaid about 160 billion naira ($990
million) on Thursday in matured open market operation debt
notes, swelling liquidity.
"The cost of borrowing in the market had gone to an average
of 14 percent for overnight in the week because of shortage of
funds, but dropped on Friday after the cash flow from matured
bills and expectation of budget allocation," one dealer said.
Dealers said the market opened with a cash balance of about
76.65 billion naira on Friday, compared with 136 billion naira a
week earlier.
The secured Open Buy back (OBB) was unchanged at 11 percent,
100 basis points lower than the central bank's benchmark
interest rate.
Both overnight placement and call money closed at 11.5
percent apiece, same level last week.
Traders said rates will drop to around 10.25 percent for
overnight next week by the time cash from the May budget
allocation to government agencies hits the market.
Nigeria distributes 620.7 billion naira in May revenues to
its three tiers of government - federal, state and local, but
bankers said half of the amount is expected to hit the money
market by Monday, helping to provide liquidity support for the
banking sector.
($1 = 161.1 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)