LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's interbank lending rates
rose on Friday to an average of 12 percent from 9.25 percent
last week after a series of cash outflows from the banking
system drained liquidity.
Traders said interbank rates hit 30 percent in early trade
following cash withdrawal by state-owned energy company NNPC and
central bank's cash reserves requirements (CRR) debit as well as
large open market operations bill sales by the regulator.
"(The) market rate went as high as 30 percent today on cash
shortage, before some banks were credited with CRR surplus,
bringing down rates to an average of 12 percent," a trader said.
The central bank had debited some lenders for unspecified
amounts to meet their CRR but later credited some bank accounts
with surplus from the debit, putting more cash into the system.
Secured Open Buy Back (OBB) traded at 12 percent on Friday,
up from 9 percent last week and 1 percentage point below the 13
percent central bank's benchmark rate.
Overnight placement also climbed to 12 percent from 9.5
percent from last week.
Traders said rates should ease next week as a portion of
budgetary allocations for the month of June is still being
expected to filter into the money market by mid-week.
