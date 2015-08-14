LAGOS Aug 14 Nigeria's interbank lending rates
eased to 14 percent on Friday from 40 percent last week after
injections of liquidity from matured Treasury bills and refunds
by the central bank of cash set aside by banks to buy dollars.
The cost of borrowing among banks jumped to as high as 70
percent during the week on tight liquidity after the central
bank tightened liquidity to support the naira currency. The
central bank last week directed banks to pay for their dollar
purchases 48 hours in advance, draining the market of liquidity.
Traders said about 183 billion naira ($920 million) in
matured Treasury bills was injected into the money market on
Thursday by the central bank causing rates to fall.
Also, more funds from interest payment on bonds and refunds
to banks from the central bank for their forex cash provision
also raised liquidity, traders said.
"Interbank lending rates swung this week as a result of
tight liquidity arising from the provision for forex purchases
and we expect the cycle to continue next week," one dealer said.
Traders said banks' cash balances with the central bank
stood at about 80 billion naira compared with a 25 billion naira
cash surplus last week.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) and overnight placement
closed at 14 percent from 40 percent apiece for OBB and
overnight placement last week.
"We expect rates to trend up early next week on possible
cash withdrawal by NNPC (state-owned energy firm) and could
trade around the 30 percent level until inflows of budgetary
allocations to government agencies come in," another trader
said.
Nigeria, Africa's top crude exporter, distributes revenue
from oil among its three tiers of government every month,
injecting liquidity into the money markets.
($1 = 198.9800 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)