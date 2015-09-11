LAGOS, Sept 11 Nigeria's interbank lending rates
fell 75 basis points to an average of 6.50 percent on Friday
from 8.25 percent last week, as cash built up in the banking
system.
Traders said about 101 billion naira in matured treasury
bills was repaid on Thursday and 45 billion naira in
cash-reserve-requirement refunds also flowed into the banking
system. The greater liquidity lowered the cost of borrowing
among banks.
Also, Nigeria's central bank declined to sell short-dated
Treasury bills to commercial lenders in the last two weeks. That
left more cash in the banking system.
"The central bank has declined to sell open market operation
treasury bills to commercial lenders in the past two weeks due
to its unwillingness to raise yields in line with bids by
investors," one dealer said.
The lenders' balance with the central bank stood at about
300 billion naira on Friday, higher than the 261 billion naira
in credit last week.
Nigeria's central bank usually sells treasury bills in the
secondary market to mop up perceived excess liquidity from the
banking system.
Traders quoted the secured Open Buy Back at 6 percent on
Friday, lower than 8 percent last week, and 9 percentage points
lower than the central bank 13 percent benchmark interest rate.
Overnight placement was also down to 7 percent against 8.5
percent last week.
Dealers expect rates to inch up next week as the government
enforces its policy to consolidate revenue in a single account
with the central bank.
"We see rates inching up by next week, to be driven by
compliance with government policy on Treasury Single Account
which is expected to come to full effect on Sept. 15," another
dealer said.
Nigeria has directed that all receipts due to the government
or its agencies be paid into the Treasury Single Account, which
is maintained by the central bank and linked to other government
bank accounts, by Sept. 15 or officials would face "sanctions".
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)