(Adds details, bond yield)
LAGOS Oct 2 Nigeria's overnight lending
rates halved to 3 percent on Friday to a three-month
low after the central bank injected liquidity into the banking
system by paying off treasury bills, traders said.
A total of 197 billion naira ($989.9 million) in matured
Open Market bills (OMO) was retired on Friday while the central
bank did not issue fresh bills to mop up funds in a bid to keep
borrowing costs low, traders said.
Traders expected another 300 billion naira ($1.5 billion)
coming into the financial system after the central bank cut
banks' cash reserve ratio cut to 25 percent from 31 percent last
week.
Liquidity had dried up on the interbank market two weeks ago
after authorities ordered banks to move government deposits into
a single account at the central bank, part of an anti-graft
drive.
Some of the new funds were filtering into bonds.
"Treasury bill yields are lower than bonds at the short-end
hence locals are piling into bonds," said one trader at a
Nigerian commercial bank.
Domestic pension fund managers have been buying short-term
bonds at higher yields as foreign buyers left the market after
JP Morgan moved to evict Nigeria from a key emerging markets
index.
A central bank official said on Wednesday the banking system
had enough liquidity to take up what foreign investors might
sell after JP Morgan removed Nigeria from its bond index.
Banking system credit opened at 189 billion naira on Friday
before the inflow hit the system, lifting the sector's total
cash balance with the central bank to 386 billion naira, traders
said.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond, one of
those to be delisted from the influential index, rose to 15.12
percent, from 14.74 percent last week.
The most liquid 3-year bond traded at 14.76
percent while the one-year treasury bill was quoted at 13.84
percent on Friday.
The Debt Management Office said it will re-introduce the
benchmark 10-year bond in its fourth quarter debt sale, after
not issuing them in the previous quarter.
The secured open buy back (OBB) -- the rate at which lenders
can borrow from the interbank market using treasury bills as
collateral -- fell to 3 percent on Friday, 10 percentage points
below the central bank's benchmark interest rate of 13 percent.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Ulf Laessing and Angus MacSwan)