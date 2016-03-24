LAGOS, March 24 Nigerian overnight interbank
lending rates rose to 20 percent on Thursday after the central
bank recalled some 400 billion naira ($2.02 billion) from the
banking system to meet a new cash reserves ratio (CRR) on
deposits, traders said.
Traders said the open buy-back (OBB) and overnight rate were
quoted by banks at 20 percent compared with 6.75 percent and
7.33 percent at the close on Wednesday due to banks scrambling
for funds.
On Tuesday, Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark
interest rate from 11 to 12 percent, and the cash reserve ratio
for commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent, to try to
curb rising inflation.
($1 = 198.50 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Kevin
Liffey)