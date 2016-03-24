(Add details, background, quote)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigerian overnight interbank
lending rates rose to 20 percent on Thursday after the central
bank recalled some 400 billion naira ($2 billion) from the
banking system to meet a new cash reserves ratio (CRR) on
deposits, traders said.
Traders said the open buy-back (OBB) and overnight rate were
quoted by banks at 20 percent compared with 6.75 percent and
7.33 percent at the close on Wednesday due to banks scrambling
for funds.
On Tuesday, Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark
interest rate from 11 to 12 percent, and the cash reserve ratio
for commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent, to try to
curb rising inflation.
"We have had major funds placers in the market quoting
between 20 and 25 percent for overnight placement, while takers
are quoting between 7 and 10 percent," one dealer said, adding
that no deals had yet been done on the rates being quoted.
Traders said there was additional cash outflow for premium
payments to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC),
which further put pressure on liquidity in the system and forced
lending rates up.
On Wednesday, yields on Nigeria's benchmark 20-year bond
rose 55 basis points to 12.7 percent after the central bank
unexpectedly tightened monetary policy.
The total commercial lenders' credit balance with the
central bank stood at 320.9 billion naira on Thursday, up from
217 billion naira last week.
However, traders said the level of cash in banks' vaults
would have dropped significantly due to cash withdrawals to meet
the new CRR and premium payments on customer deposits.
($1 = 198.50 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford;
Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)