LAGOS Aug 5 Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally to 7.26 percent on average this week, from 7.00 percent last week, as market liquidity receded on the back of treasury bill and foreign exchange sales by the central bank.

Dealers said the central bank sold over 87 billion naira ($570 million) of treasury bills at its secondary market this week, in a move to mop-up excess liquidity. It also sold $650 million at the foreign exchange market.

"The huge outflows to forex and treasury bills reduced system liquidity, but not enough to push rates up significantly," one dealer said.

The central bank last month hiked its benchmark interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points to 8.75 percent, hoping it would help curb rapid monetary growth and rein in inflation in the sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy.

The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) closed at 6.80 percent compared to 6.50 percent last week and 195 basis points lower than the central bank's benchmark rate and 0.5 percent short of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.

Overnight placement inched up to 7.25 percent from 7.00 percent, while call money closed higher at 7.75 percent against 7.50 percent last week.

The market opened with a cash balance of about 372.18 billion naira on Friday, against the 622 billion naira last week, following the outflows to treasury bills and foreign exchange purchases.

"The market remain relatively liquid and rates could still hover around the present level next week except there is a huge outflows of cash which might cause increase in the cost of funds," another trader said.

Dealers said the state-owned energy company NNPC may recall a portion of its deposit with some lenders next week, but expected cash inflow from personnel cost and wages could dampen the impact of the withdrawal.

The indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate (NIBOR) inched up in tandem with the short-term instruments, with 7-day funds climbing to 8.16 percent from 8.08 percent last week.

The 30-day funds rose to 10.10 percent from 9.95 percent, the 60-day closed at 10.98 percent from 10.81 percent, while the 90-day jumped to 11.70 percent from 11.20 percent. (Editing by Joe Brock)