LAGOS Aug 5 Nigerian interbank lending rates
rose marginally to 7.26 percent on average this week, from 7.00
percent last week, as market liquidity receded on the back of
treasury bill and foreign exchange sales by the central bank.
Dealers said the central bank sold over 87 billion naira
($570 million) of treasury bills at its secondary market this
week, in a move to mop-up excess liquidity. It also sold $650
million at the foreign exchange market.
"The huge outflows to forex and treasury bills reduced
system liquidity, but not enough to push rates up
significantly," one dealer said.
The central bank last month hiked its benchmark interest
rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points to 8.75 percent,
hoping it would help curb rapid monetary growth and rein in
inflation in the sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) closed at 6.80 percent
compared to 6.50 percent last week and 195 basis points lower
than the central bank's benchmark rate and 0.5 percent short of
the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.
Overnight placement inched up to 7.25 percent from 7.00
percent, while call money closed higher at 7.75 percent against
7.50 percent last week.
The market opened with a cash balance of about 372.18
billion naira on Friday, against the 622 billion naira last
week, following the outflows to treasury bills and foreign
exchange purchases.
"The market remain relatively liquid and rates could still
hover around the present level next week except there is a huge
outflows of cash which might cause increase in the cost of
funds," another trader said.
Dealers said the state-owned energy company NNPC may recall
a portion of its deposit with some lenders next week, but
expected cash inflow from personnel cost and wages could dampen
the impact of the withdrawal.
The indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate
(NIBOR) inched up in tandem with the short-term instruments,
with 7-day funds climbing to 8.16 percent from 8.08 percent last
week.
The 30-day funds rose to 10.10 percent from 9.95 percent, the
60-day closed at 10.98 percent from 10.81 percent, while the
90-day jumped to 11.70 percent from 11.20 percent.
