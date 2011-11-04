LAGOS Nov 4 Nigeria's Interbank lending rate
fell on Friday to an average of 14.83 percent after it initially
rose to a multi-year record high of 16 percent on Thursday due
to tight liquidity in the system.
Traders said a portion of the September budgetary
allocations hit the system on Friday, providing liquidity and
helped cost of borrowing among banks to recede.
"About 337 billion naira ($2.15 billion) budget allocation
for the month of September hit the system today, helping to
provide liquidity in the market," one dealer said.
Tight liquidity due to initial delay in the release of the
budget funds caused acute cash shortage in the system in the
week and forced some lenders to discount their AMCON held bonds
for cash at the central bank to help fund their operations.
Traders said the secured Open Buy Back (OBB) was unchanged
at 14 percent, from 12 percent last week, 200 basis points above
the central bank's 12 percent benchmark rate and 400 basis
points above the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate.
But the overnight placement fell to 15 percent, from 17
percent on Thursday, while call money dropped to 15.50 percent,
from 17.25 percent.
"Though the market opened on Friday with a cash balance of
14 billion naira, the inflows of additional 337 billion naira
from budget allocations credited the system today helped to
pushed down lending rates," on senior treasurer said.
Africa's top crude exporter distributes oil funds from
centrally held accounts every month to its three tiers of
government -- federal, states and local -- which provides a much
needed cash inflow to the banking system.
The disbursal of budgetary allocations from September oil
revenues to the three tiers of government was due in the second
week of October but was held up by what traders say is a row
between the central and state governments over the handling of
the account.
The funds were released on Wednesday, while actual inflows
hit the accounts of some banks on Friday, helping to ease
pressure in the interbank market for short-term borrowing among
lenders.
Traders said rates might inch up gradually next week because
of the aggressive liquidity mop-up exercise by the central bank
in its efforts to curb excess liquidity in the system and rein
in demand for the U.S dollar.
Traders said the regulator had already issued treasury bills
worth about 200 billion in the conduct of open market operation
on Friday to pre-empt the negative impact of the budgetary
inflows into the system.
Next week, the central bank has indicated plan to sell about
132 billion naira in 91-, 182- and 364-day treasury bills, while
foreign exchange purchases could also drain the system of part
of the funds and cause interest rates to climb.
Indicative rates for the Nigeria interbank offered rate
(NIBOR) however closed higher to reflect market outlook, with
the seven day funds closing at higher at 17 percent from 16.83
percent last week.
Thirty-day funds rose to 17.41 percent against 17.29 percent,
the 60-day increased to 17.75 percent against 17.66 percent,
while the 90-day rose to 18.04 percent from 17.95 percent.
($1 = 156.450 Naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)