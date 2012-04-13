LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased marginally this week to an average of 14.33 percent, from 14.41 percent last week due to the impact of funds distributed to government agencies from its stash of oil money and treasury bills maturing.

Africa's top crude-oil exporter shares proceeds from oil sales from a centrally held account every month to its three tiers of government - federal, states and local - providing liquidity to the banking system and impacting on lending rates.

"There were large inflows from disbursement of a portion of the excess crude accounts to some state and local governments this week, including payment of about 98 billion naira ($622.06 million)in treasury bills maturity which hit the system on Monday," one dealer said.

Dealers said the market opened with a cash balance of about 75 billion naira on Friday, compared with a negative balance of 42.60 billion naira last Friday.

"We expect market liquidity to gradually thin out next week and rates to inch up a little because of outflows into foreign exchange purchases and other transactions," another dealer said.

The secured Open Buy Back rate fell to 14 percent this week, from 14.25 percent last week, 200 basis points above the central bank's 12 percent benchmark rate, and 4.0 percentage points above the Standing Deposit Facility rate.

Overnight placement and call money rates were unchanged at 14.50 percent respectively.

Nigerian treasury bill yields fell across the board at an auction on Thursday when a total of 183.65 billion naira ($1.17 billion) worth were issued by the central bank as demand surged to its highest in years. ($1 = 157.5400 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Patrick Graham)