LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's interbank lending rate fell to an average 14.08 percent on Friday and has now fallen than 300 basis points since Wednesday as liquidity increased, reversing a jump after the central bank announced on Tuesday it was raising banks' cash reserve requirement.

The central bank raised the reserve requirement for lenders in Africa's second-biggest economy to 12 percent, from 8 percent, to tighten liquidity coming from government spending and to support the weakening naira currency.

Traders said lending rates among banks jumped to 18 percent for overnight placement on Wednesday, from 15 percent, in reaction to the central bank's measures.

But budgetary inflows of about 266 billion naira ($1.66 billion) late on Wednesday and net flows from matured treasury bills raised liquidity levels and forced down the cost of borrowing among banks, traders said.

"The impact of the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) decision was immediate on the cost of funds in the market ... but rates softened after the disbursal of budget allocations to government agencies late on Wednesday," one dealer said.

The market opened with a cash balance of 166 billion naira on Friday from a negative level on Wednesday. Traders said more than 400 billion naira was debited from bank accounts for the cash reserves' balance shortly after the MPC announced its decision to increase the reserve requirement.

The secured open buy back (OBB) rate fell to 13.50 percent, from 15.5 percent on Wednesday, 1.50 percentage points above the central bank's 12 percent benchmark rate, and 350 basis points above the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate.

The overnight rate closed at 14.25 percent on Friday, down from 18 percent on Wednesday, and the call money rate fell to 14.50 percent compared with 18 percent in the wake of the central bank's announcement on cash reserves.

"We see the rates going up again next week because most banks that borrow tenor repo will have to pay back and this would affect the level of liquidity in the market," another dealer said.

Yields on local debt paper rose around 40 basis points across the board this week after central bank announced measures to tighten liquidity and support the weakening naira.

The naira has been hit by a fall in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, and global risk aversion and has weakened by almost 3 percent against the dollar since April.

($1 = 160.70 naira)