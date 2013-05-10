LAGOS May 10 Nigerian interbank lending rates
were flat at an average of 13.25 percent on Friday as aggressive
liquidity mopping-up by the central bank offset cash flow from
matured treasury bills, traders said.
Dealers said about 230 billion naira ($1.46 billion) in
matured treasury bills were repaid in the week, but central bank
sold fresh debt notes to mop-up the cash.
The market opened with a cash balance of about 166 billion
naira on Friday, compared with 136 billion naira last week.
Liquidity was expected to drop by Monday after the debiting of
about 75 billion naira in Open Market Operations bills issued on
Friday and cash payment for foreign exchange purchases.
The secured Open Buy Back was unchanged at 13 percent, 100
basis points above the central bank's benchmark rate of 12
percent.
Overnight placement and call money were flat at 13.25 percent
and 13.5 percent each.
"We see cost of borrowing in the market inching up early
next week until the disbursal of April budget allocations to
government agencies, which we expect to hit the market by Friday
and provide liquidity," one dealer said.
($1 = 157.45 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)