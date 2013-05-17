LAGOS May 17 Nigerian interbank lending rates
rose 1.25 percentage points on Friday to an average of 14.5
percent, compared with 13.25 percent last week as payment for
foreign exchange and bonds purchases drained liquidity, traders
said.
"The market opened with a very minimal cash balance on
Friday, while the payment for foreign exchange and bonds further
drained liquidity in the market pushing up cost of borrowing,"
one dealer said.
Nigeria sold 110 billion naira ($700 million) worth of bonds
with maturities ranging from five years to 20 years
at higher yields across, apart from a note maturing in 2015.
Traders said the market opened with a cash balance of about
72.7 billion naira, compared with 166 billion naira last week.
The secured Open Buy Back rose to 14.25 percent, compared
with 13 percent, 2.25 percentage points above the central bank's
benchmark rate of 12 percent.
Overnight placement climbed to 14.5 percent, from 13.25
percent, while call money rose to 14.75 against 13.25 percent
last week.
"We expect a liquid market next week arising from the
disbursal of portion of budget allocations to government
agencies and rates are expected to drop to 10 percent level for
overnight placement," another dealer said.
Dealers however said a possible change in the central bank's
benchmark rate could alter the direction of interest rates in
the market. The central bank will meet on Monday and Tuesday
next week to set interest rates in Africa's second-biggest
economy.
($1 = 157.9 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)