LAGOS, July 12 Nigerian interbank lending rates
rose to an average of 12 percent this week, versus 10.28 percent
last week, after the central bank sold open market operation
(OMO) debt notes to absorb cash and lenders funded foreign
exchange purchases.
Traders said over 100 billion naira ($620 million) OMO debt
notes were issued by the central bank to absorb cash in a bid to
curb inflation and manage money supply, while some banks are
debited for foreign exchange purchased at the twice-weekly
auction of Friday.
The market opened with a cash balance of about 127 billion
naira on Friday, compared with 376 billion last week.
"There were more cash outflows to foreign exchange purchases
and treasury bills, draining liquidity in the system," one
dealer said
The secured Open Buy back (OBB) rose to 11.5 percent, from
10.15 percent, 0.50 basis points lower than the central bank's
benchmark interest rate.
Overnight placement jumped to 12 percent from 10.2 percent,
while call money closed at 12.5 percent against 10.5 percent
last week.
"We expect budget allocation for June to hit the market next
week and cost of borrowing falling," another dealer said.
Nigeria distributes revenue from crude oil exports among its
three tiers of government - federal, states and local- on
monthly basis and a portion belonging to state and local
government pass through the banking system, helping to provide
liquidity for its operations. ($1 = 161.4 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron
Askew)