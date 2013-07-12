LAGOS, July 12 Nigerian interbank lending rates rose to an average of 12 percent this week, versus 10.28 percent last week, after the central bank sold open market operation (OMO) debt notes to absorb cash and lenders funded foreign exchange purchases.

Traders said over 100 billion naira ($620 million) OMO debt notes were issued by the central bank to absorb cash in a bid to curb inflation and manage money supply, while some banks are debited for foreign exchange purchased at the twice-weekly auction of Friday.

The market opened with a cash balance of about 127 billion naira on Friday, compared with 376 billion last week.

"There were more cash outflows to foreign exchange purchases and treasury bills, draining liquidity in the system," one dealer said

The secured Open Buy back (OBB) rose to 11.5 percent, from 10.15 percent, 0.50 basis points lower than the central bank's benchmark interest rate.

Overnight placement jumped to 12 percent from 10.2 percent, while call money closed at 12.5 percent against 10.5 percent last week.

"We expect budget allocation for June to hit the market next week and cost of borrowing falling," another dealer said.

Nigeria distributes revenue from crude oil exports among its three tiers of government - federal, states and local- on monthly basis and a portion belonging to state and local government pass through the banking system, helping to provide liquidity for its operations. ($1 = 161.4 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron Askew)