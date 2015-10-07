(Adds details, traders comments)
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS Oct 7 Nigeria's overnight lending rate
fell to record low 2 percent on Wednesday, as the central bank
refunded excess withdrawals from lenders before it loosened
monetary policy last month to spur credit growth, traders said.
The regulator has been injecting cash into the banking
system in a bid to ease liquidity and stave off recession in
Africa's biggest economy, which has suffered as oil prices fell.
It cut cash reserve requirements for lenders to 25 percent
from 31 percent two weeks ago and left interest rates on hold at
13 percent. Liquidity had dried up as authorities ordered banks
to move government deposits into a single account at the central
bank, part of an anti-graft drive.
"We expect rates to remain low until central bank issues new
bills," one dealer said.
The overnight lending rate has hovered around a
three-month low of 3 percent since last week after the central
bank repaid matured open market bills and did not issue fresh
ones to mop up funds, in a bid to keep borrowing costs
low.
Banking system credit opened at 355 billion naira ($1.79
billion) before the inflow hit the system, lifting the sector's
total cash balance with the central bank to 1.1 trillion naira,
traders said.
Before this, lenders in Africa's most populous nation had
lowered their loan growth guidance for this year, citing rising
regulatory and economic uncertainty and a weaker output
growth.
Economic growth dropped to 2.35 percent in the second
quarter from 6.54 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
