LAGOS, July 22 Nigeria's interbank overnight
lending rate jumped as high as 40 percent on Friday, well up
from 18 percent last week, after the central bank drained naira
liquidity from the market to support the currency after it hit a
record low, traders said.
Commercial banks were also paying for purchases of foreign
currency and treasury bills, traders said, thereby further
reducing the amount of naira in the banking system.
The naira hit an all-time low of 331 on Friday, prompting
the central bank to intervene. By midafternoon it was trading
back at about 300. The currency had slipped to more than 300 to
the dollar on Thursday, a month after the central bank lifted
its controls on the currency.
Traders said the more liquid banks were demanding higher
interbank rates to lend funds to rivals in the market. Total
banking system credit tumbled to minus 700 million naira on
Friday from 26 billion naira in credit on Thursday, they said.
The central bank raised 207.9 billion naira in treasury
bills on Thursday, more than it had planned to issue, and at a
higher yield to soak up naira liquidity and attract foreign
investors back to the country.
The open secured buy-back (OBB), the rate at which banks can
borrow from themselves with collateral, rose to 30 to 35
percent, one trader said.
Last week the central bank governor flew to Britain and the
United States to try to lure back investors. However, some
investors said the naira's 30 percent one-day fall in June was
still not big enough to wipe out the need for the black market,
where those who still have dollars to sell go.
