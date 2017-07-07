LAGOS, July 7 Nigeria's interbank lending rate
rose to around 15 percent on Friday from 5 percent last week
after commercial lenders paid for dollar and treasury bill
purchases, draining liquidity, traders said.
The central bank sold dollars twice this week, thereby
tightening naira liquidity, traders said. It also sold 25.67
billion naira in treasury bills on Wednesday, which further
pushed up borrowing costs.
"The interbank rate traded above the 40 percent level on
Wednesday," the trader said, because of the treasury bill
auction. He said rates later dropped sharply after the central
bank repaid matured bills worth 65 billion naira.
Borrowing costs are expected to rise next week, since the
central bank may keep up its forex interventions to stabilise
the local currency, traders said.
