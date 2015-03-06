LAGOS, March 6 Nigerian overnight lending rates
rose to 11.25 percent on Friday compared with 8.25 percent last
week after local currency liquidity tightened following
purchases of Treasury bills and foreign exchange, traders said.
Market liquidity dropped to about 260 billion naira ($1.31
billion) credit by Thursday compared with 400 billion naira last
Friday, according to dealers.
Nigeria sold a total of 254.96 billion naira of debt against
bids worth 318.58 billion naira.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) rose to around 11 percent
from 8 percent last week.
The secured fund was 2 percentage points short of the
central bank's 13 percent benchmark interest rate. Overnight
placement stood at 11.5 percent against 8.5 percent last week.
"We anticipate a slight increase in the cost of borrowing
among banks next week because of plans to debit banks' account
for cash reserves requirement (CRR) on Thursday and cash outflow
to bond issuance," one dealer said.
Nigeria's central bank requires commercial lenders to set
aside 75 percent of public sector and 15 percent of private
sector deposits in liquid cash in their account with it.
The regulator debit banks accounts twice every month to
enforce this requirement.
Nigeria plans to raise 95 billion naira by selling sovereign
bonds with maturities ranging between 5 and 20 years on March
11.
($1 = 198.9000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)