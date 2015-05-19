(Corrects April 10 story to show CRR on private sector deposits
was 20 percent not 15 percent)
LAGOS, April 10 Nigeria's overnight lending
rates rose sharply on Friday to 27 percent from 10.25 percent
last week following a scramble for funds as lenders sought to
meet a central bank cash reserve requirement.
The central bank was expected to withdraw about 72 billion
naira ($362 million) from commercial lenders to enforce its cash
reserves requirements (CRR) on April 16, triggering a surge in
demand for funds on the interbank market.
The central bank requires commercial lenders to set aside 75
percent of public sector and 20 percent of private sector
deposits in cash in their respective accounts with the
regulator.
"Demand for funds was very high ... in anticipation of the
CRR debit on Thursday," one dealer said.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) rate closed at 27 percent as
liquidity thinned out, from 9 percent last week, four percentage
points below central bank's benchmark interest rate of 13
percent.
Traders said the liquidity shortage was compounded by lack
of cash flow to the banking system because there were no
Treasury bills maturing during the past week.
"We expect the market to be tight next week, while rates
should hover around 25 percent until central bank repays some
matured Treasury bills," another dealer said.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)