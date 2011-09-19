LAGOS, Sept 19 Shareholders of Nigeria's Intercontinental Bank (Interco) will get one new share for every seven held after Access Bank injects 50 billion naira ($323 million) to recapitalise the rescued lender, the bank said on Monday.

In an appeal to shareholders to vote in favour of the deal on September 26, Intercontinental Chairman Raymond Obieri said the Access recapitalisation was preferable to nationalisation.

Last month the government nationalised three rescued lenders for failing to show an ability to recapitalise in the wake of a $4 billion bailout of nine lenders two years ago.

Intercontinental is one of five rescued lenders to sign agreements with healthy peers in recent months, paving the way for them to be recapitalised, in what shareholders hope will draw a line under the country's banking crisis.

"Failure to implement the proposed transaction ... will result in the bank remaining inadequately capitalised, illiquid and unable to meet regulatory requirements for the retention of its banking licence," Obieri told shareholders in a statement.

Access Bank said this month it will spend 50 billion naira to acquire 75 percent of the shares in Intercontinental and combine the operations within 12 months of the merger.

It said existing shareholders will get 10 percent of the recapitalised Intercontinental while a state-owned "bad bank" set up to absorb non-performing loans from failed lenders will take a 15 percent stake.

Both lenders require shareholders vote in favour of the transaction and expect to complete the deal this month. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Hulmes)