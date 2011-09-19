LAGOS, Sept 19 Shareholders of Nigeria's
Intercontinental Bank (Interco) will get one new
share for every seven held after Access Bank injects
50 billion naira ($323 million) to recapitalise the rescued
lender, the bank said on Monday.
In an appeal to shareholders to vote in favour of the deal
on September 26, Intercontinental Chairman Raymond Obieri said
the Access recapitalisation was preferable to nationalisation.
Last month the government nationalised three rescued lenders
for failing to show an ability to recapitalise in the wake of a
$4 billion bailout of nine lenders two years ago.
Intercontinental is one of five rescued lenders to sign
agreements with healthy peers in recent months, paving the way
for them to be recapitalised, in what shareholders hope will
draw a line under the country's banking crisis.
"Failure to implement the proposed transaction ... will
result in the bank remaining inadequately capitalised, illiquid
and unable to meet regulatory requirements for the retention of
its banking licence," Obieri told shareholders in a statement.
Access Bank said this month it will spend 50 billion naira
to acquire 75 percent of the shares in Intercontinental and
combine the operations within 12 months of the merger.
It said existing shareholders will get 10 percent of the
recapitalised Intercontinental while a state-owned "bad bank"
set up to absorb non-performing loans from failed lenders will
take a 15 percent stake.
Both lenders require shareholders vote in favour of the
transaction and expect to complete the deal this month.
