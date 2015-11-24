(Adds details from news conference, economist)
By Julia Payne and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Nov 24 Nigeria's central bank
surprisingly cut the benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from
13 percent on Tuesday, its first reduction in the cost of
borrowing in more than six years, in an effort to stimulate
growth in Africa's biggest economy.
The bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio for commercial
banks to 20 percent from 25 percent, another move to try to
inject liquidity into the banking system and encourage lending.
The central bank has been injecting cash into the banking
system since October in a bid to stave off recession in Africa's
top oil producer, which has been hit hard by the sharp fall in
crude prices over the last year.
"We must stimulate growth," Governor Godwin Emefiele said,
adding that committee members had voted by a margin of eight to
two in favour of the reduction.
He said the step was taken "in consideration of the
weakening fundamentals of the economy, particularly the low
output growth, rising unemployment and the uncertainty of the
global economic environment".
The move took many in the market by surprise. In a Reuters
poll, 15 of 23 analysts had predicted the central bank would
hold the monetary policy rate at 13 percent, while four expected
a 100-basis point cut.
The bank also broadened its interest rate corridor to 200
basis points above the benchmark rate and 700 basis points
below, which means it will borrow from commercial lenders at
four percent and lend to them at 13 percent.
The regulator hopes the measures will provide an incentive
to banks to lend to local manufacturers such as food producers -
in line with President Muhammadu Buhari's policy of boosting
output of rice and other basic food items.
Nigeria's benchmark 20-year bond yield fell 95
basis point between Monday and Tuesday as some traders had
expected the central bank to lower rates.
Emefiele said fresh liquidity from the cash reserve rate cut
would only go to banks that were ready to channel it into
"employment generating activities" such as infrastructure
projects, the agricultural and minerals sectors.
He rapped those banks which had used a cut in the cash
reserve ration in September to invest in bonds rather than lend
to households and businesses.
"Unfortunately what we have found out is that rather than
banks redeploying that liquidity... what the banks do is just
dump their money on CBN (the central bank) and earn 11 percent -
and I use the words - for doing nothing," Emefiele said.
Standard Chartered's chief Africa economist Razia Khan said
the easing of monetary policy was aimed at boosting the real
economy but their success would also depend on the availability
of foreign exchange.
The central bank has restricted access to foreign currency
to stop a slide in the naira, effectively pegging it at 197 to
the dollar. Emefiele said the restrictions, which importers say
is crippling their operations, were working well.
"Nigeria has sacrificed free movement of capital in order to
keep the NGN at 200 (per dollar) while cutting interest rates to
help the budget," Charles Robertson, head of research at
Renaissance Capital.
"Unfortunately this will not produce budget revenue
growth...It also reduces the return for owning naira, which will
presumably encourage more purchasing of U.S. dollars instead,"
he said.
