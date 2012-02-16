LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/BB-) is meeting fixed income investors in Europe on a non-deal roadshow. The two-day meetings, which began on Thursday in London, are being arranged by Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, according to a lead. The meetings move on to Zurich on Friday. Leading the Nigerian delegation is Economy Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)