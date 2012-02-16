LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Nigeria is unlikely to issue a fresh Eurobond until 2013 at the earliest, the country's finance minister told IFR.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the government may begin considering its Eurobond plans in the latter part of this year but added that preparation will take some time. "We know there's appetite for Nigerian bonds," she told IFR an interview.

"We are letting people know we are cognisant of creating a yield curve," she said.

The African nation launched its debut international bond through a US$500m, 10-year 144a/Reg S transaction in January 2011.

One idea that has been mooted in the past by the country's central bank is a sukuk. But while Okonjo-Iweala described an Islamic bond as an "interesting instrument" she said that no further progress has been made as to when the sovereign would issue one.

She added the government will continue to tap the domestic market as well as seek funds through loans with multilateral agencies and other countries, most notably China.

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has asked parliament to approve US$7.9bn in loans to fund pipeline projects between 2012 and 2014. These loans would be provided by the World Bank, Exim Bank of China, African Development Bank and others.

The minister is meeting fixed-income investors in London and Zurich via Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as part of a non-deal roadshow to update them on Nigeria's economic and political outlook.

Some analysts have become uneasy about Nigeria's prospects because of security risks and doubts about the government's ability to implement reforms. Terrorist attacks in recent months near Abuja and in Kano have cast a shadow over the country's progress.

At the same time, the government's bumbling attempt to remove fuel subsidies -- it sparked a strike after prices doubled, leading Jonathan to partly to restore it -- has dented some investors' confidence in the country.

But Okonjo-Iweala remains upbeat. "I disagree with these analysts [who are downgrading forecasts]. They always try to talk down Nigerian growth."

She said the economy should grow between 7% and 8% this year, which would be similar to last year's 7.6%. She added the government remains committed to phasing out fuel subsidies.

She also rebuffed the notion that investors are steering clear highlighting that GE, for example, is planning to invest in local manufacturing. A US trade mission is also set to invest US$1.5bn in the country's energy sector.

"We're carrying out strong reforms, such as transformation of the port, deregulation of the power sector and opening up of the agricultural sector" said Okonjo-Iweala. "All in all the prospects are good."

As for Nigeria's security issues, the minister said the country is using counter-intelligence from countries such as the UK and France, as well as local human intelligence to oppose the threat. She added the troubles are confined to the northern part of the country.

"It's been a rough start to the year but it is based on doing the right thing. Nigeria remains an interesting market for investors," she said.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)