LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Nigeria is unlikely to issue a
fresh Eurobond until 2013 at the earliest, the country's finance
minister told IFR.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the government may begin
considering its Eurobond plans in the latter part of this year
but added that preparation will take some time. "We know there's
appetite for Nigerian bonds," she told IFR an interview.
"We are letting people know we are cognisant of creating a
yield curve," she said.
The African nation launched its debut international bond
through a US$500m, 10-year 144a/Reg S transaction in January
2011.
One idea that has been mooted in the past by the country's
central bank is a sukuk. But while Okonjo-Iweala described an
Islamic bond as an "interesting instrument" she said that no
further progress has been made as to when the sovereign would
issue one.
She added the government will continue to tap the domestic
market as well as seek funds through loans with multilateral
agencies and other countries, most notably China.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has asked parliament to
approve US$7.9bn in loans to fund pipeline projects between 2012
and 2014. These loans would be provided by the World Bank, Exim
Bank of China, African Development Bank and others.
The minister is meeting fixed-income investors in London and
Zurich via Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as part of a non-deal
roadshow to update them on Nigeria's economic and political
outlook.
Some analysts have become uneasy about Nigeria's prospects
because of security risks and doubts about the government's
ability to implement reforms. Terrorist attacks in recent months
near Abuja and in Kano have cast a shadow over the country's
progress.
At the same time, the government's bumbling attempt to
remove fuel subsidies -- it sparked a strike after prices
doubled, leading Jonathan to partly to restore it -- has dented
some investors' confidence in the country.
But Okonjo-Iweala remains upbeat. "I disagree with these
analysts [who are downgrading forecasts]. They always try to
talk down Nigerian growth."
She said the economy should grow between 7% and 8% this
year, which would be similar to last year's 7.6%. She added the
government remains committed to phasing out fuel subsidies.
She also rebuffed the notion that investors are steering
clear highlighting that GE, for example, is planning to invest
in local manufacturing. A US trade mission is also set to invest
US$1.5bn in the country's energy sector.
"We're carrying out strong reforms, such as transformation
of the port, deregulation of the power sector and opening up of
the agricultural sector" said Okonjo-Iweala. "All in all the
prospects are good."
As for Nigeria's security issues, the minister said the
country is using counter-intelligence from countries such as the
UK and France, as well as local human intelligence to oppose the
threat. She added the troubles are confined to the northern part
of the country.
"It's been a rough start to the year but it is based on
doing the right thing. Nigeria remains an interesting market for
investors," she said.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)