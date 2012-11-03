YENAGOA, Nigeria Nov 3 Nigerian security forces
have killed 13 members of a gang suspected of abducting a
Turkish national in a dawn raid on their hideout in
oil-producing Rivers state, the police said on Saturday.
A team of policemen and soldiers stormed the camp early on
Friday and shot dead 13 gang members in a gun fight, Rivers
police spokesman Ben Ugwuegbulam told Reuters. He gave no
details on what happened to the Turk he named as Bayram Karakus.
Kidnapping for ransom is common in the coastal Niger Delta,
which is home to Africa's largest oil industry. The majority of
people abducted are Nigerians but foreign oil and construction
workers are also targets.
