ABUJA, Sept 30 Gunmen boarded a ship supplying
an Exxon Mobil oil platform offshore Nigeria on Friday,
wounding one on board and abducting another, the local unit of
the U.S. oil major said.
"Mobil Producing Nigeria, operator of the joint venture with
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, confirms that in
the early hours of Friday, some armed men attacked a supply
vessel near one of our platforms, offshore Akwa Ibom State," an
Exxon spokesman said.
One person on the vessel was injured, and another "was taken
away to an unknown destination", the spokesman said. "The
incident has been reported to security and relevant government
agencies."
(Reporting by Joe Brock, editing by Jane Baird)