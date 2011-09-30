ABUJA, Sept 30 Gunmen boarded a ship supplying an Exxon Mobil oil platform offshore Nigeria on Friday, wounding one on board and abducting another, the local unit of the U.S. oil major said.

"Mobil Producing Nigeria, operator of the joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, confirms that in the early hours of Friday, some armed men attacked a supply vessel near one of our platforms, offshore Akwa Ibom State," an Exxon spokesman said.

One person on the vessel was injured, and another "was taken away to an unknown destination", the spokesman said. "The incident has been reported to security and relevant government agencies." (Reporting by Joe Brock, editing by Jane Baird)