ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 13 Nigeria's army said on
Thursday soldiers had arrested 63 people in raids as they
searched for the finance minister's 82-year-old mother,
kidnapped from her home on Sunday.
It is not yet known whether the abduction of Kamene Okonjo,
mother of former World Bank director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was
political or for financial gain.
The latest detentions were in oil-producing Delta state.
"Yesterday the Four Brigade raided Ogwashi-Ukwu in search of
Mama," army spokeswoman Roseline Managbe told Reuters.
"Those arrested are being questioned," she added.
Criminal gangs regularly kidnap people for ransom in
Nigeria, but it is rare for them to target members of the
political elite.
Two policemen were also arrested this week on suspicion of
aiding the kidnappers of Okonjo.
Managbe said two Lebanese men working for Nigerian
construction company Setraco had been abducted on Tuesday in
Delta state by gunmen who killed a soldier assigned to protect
them.
Gangs operate throughout the Niger Delta, home to Africa's
largest oil industry. Most people abducted are Nigerians but
foreign oil and construction workers have also been frequent
targets.
The finance minister, a campaigner against corruption, has
received threats in the past, her special adviser Paul Nwabuikwu
said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Joe Brock;
Editing by Andrew Roche)