YENAGOA, Nigeria, Sept 15 Nigerian Archbishop
Ignatius Kattey, the country's second most senior Anglican
cleric, has been released by the armed men who kidnapped him
last week in the Niger Delta, police said on Sunday.
Kidnapping for ransom is rife in Nigeria, particularly in
the oil-producing Delta region, but the abduction of Kattey was
a rare case of a religious leader being targeted.
The multi-million dollar criminal enterprise pushes up the
insurance and security costs for businesses, including foreign
oil majors who have often been targeted in the past.
"The archbishop was released at about 6:30 p.m. yesterday
behind a filling station at Eleme in Rivers state," police
spokeswoman Angela Agabe said.
"His captors dropped him when the police were about to close
in on them. No ransom was paid."
Victims, their employers and the police rarely admit to
paying ransoms because they believe it encourages more
kidnappings.
The archbishop's abduction is arguably the most high-profile
since the mother of Nigeria's Finance Minister and former World
Bank Managing Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was taken in December
last year. She was later released.
The Church of Nigeria, which says it has 18 million baptised
members, has the world's second biggest Anglican following after
the Church of England.
