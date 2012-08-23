ABUJA Aug 23 Four foreigners working for
Netherlands-based Sea Trucks Group who were kidnapped
by pirates off the Nigerian coast on Aug. 4 have been released,
the company said on Thursday.
"We can confirm that our four kidnapped crew were released
last night and that they are OK," Sea Trucks spokeswoman Corrie
van Kessel said in an email.
Piracy and kidnapping in the Niger Delta and offshore are
common, and West Africa's oil-rich Gulf of Guinea is second only
to the waters off Somalia for the risk of pirate attacks, which
drives up shipping insurance costs.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Birrane)